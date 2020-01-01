Perrie Edwards in agony after tearing base of spine

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is in agony after suffering a slipped disc and a tear in the base of her spine.

The Black Magic pop star has admitted she has to dance through the pain whenever she's performing with her bandmates.

Responding to a Twitter follower, who asked her about performing Little Mix's new single on reality show The Search over the weekend, Perrie wrote: "I recently found out I have a slipped disc and tear in the base of my back/spine and I die every time we dance. But it's worth it."

Perrie danced through the pain during her TV performance on Saturday, when she and her bandmates belted out their new single Sweet Melody, and now they are set to host and perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on 8 November.

"Perrie is in pain with her back but she is soldiering on. It is a very uncomfortable injury to have but she's not going to let anything put a stop to Little Mix's mesmerising performances — not on their BBC1 show The Search nor the EMAs," an insider told The Sun.

Her bandmate Jade Thirlwall was noticeably absent from the TV show at the weekend, as she was forced to self-isolate at home amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The singer appeared virtually from home.