Lil Wayne endorses Trump for four more years

Lil Wayne has given U.S. leader Donald Trump a big boost five days before Americans go to the polls by endorsing the President for another four years.

While many celebrities have made it clear they are backing Trump's opponent, Joe Biden, the rapper has posted a shot of himself meeting the President, giving him the thumbs up for his attempts to reform criminal justice in America.

The odd couple met on Thursday and Wayne has told his followers that he believes Trump's Platinum Plan to improve education and jobs for the Black community will give people "real ownership".

Wayne added: "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," the rap star wrote. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Ice Cube has also worked on the plan with members of Trump's team, but he has made it clear he is not endorsing Trump for another four years in office.

Fellow rapper 50 Cent was quick to condemn Lil Wayne for posing with Trump.

"Oh no WAYNE, I WOULD HAVE NEVER TOOK THIS PICTURE," 50 Cent wrote on his Instagram page accompanied by the facepalm emoji and eyes emoji.