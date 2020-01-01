Common unfollows girlfriend Tiffany Haddish on Instagram

Common has sparked rumours he and Tiffany Haddish have split after unfollowing the actress on Instagram.

The couple went public with the romance over the summer, but now it seems there's break-up drama.

The rapper has unfollowed the Girls Trip star, while she is still following him.

The latest development comes after Haddish posted an odd message addressing one or more ex-lovers on social media.

She raged: "I am so sick of my ex F**k Boys and yes YOU still a F**kboy even if we was in a relationship cause you still was trying to f**k when it was over, Boy."

She went on: "Stop reaching out to me trying to be my friend, I don't want to be your friend. Plus you got a whole women and Babies on the way and we been done for years."

Continuing the tirade, Haddish remarked that her unnamed ex-lover called on her for money: "But you want a windfall of money, and want me to make that wind go? Huh hahaha if I thought that would remove you from my entire life I would."

She concluded: "I never said I love you. cause who I was loving wasn't the real you. When the real you showed up I was disappointed and disgusted, so please go away forever. PEACE AND HAPPINESS BE UPON YOU AND YOUR FAMILY."

It's not clear who the message was aimed at.

The drama comes two months after Tiffany gushed about her relationship with Common during a podcast interview, saying: "This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in... I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. I'm just way happier and it's like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him."