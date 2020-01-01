Jessie J reflects on 'unhealthy love' following Channing Tatum split

Jessie J is moving forward following her most recent split with on-off boyfriend Channing Tatum.

The former couple first began dating following Channing's split from his ex-wife Jenna Dewan in 2018. They have broken up and got back together multiple times since, most recently splitting in April, before reuniting the following month.

Earlier this month, she once again confirmed she was single, and in a new post on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, she shared a quote from British writer Jay Shetty regarding relationship timelines and falling in love at any age.

"Too many of us put deadlines on love, timelines on success and then wonder why we don't feel happy," the quote read. "Emotions are not based on your age, it's never too late or early, you're exactly where you need to be."

Jessie then shared another message pointing out the difference between dysfunctional partnerships and those that enrich your life.

"Unhealthy love is when two people expect each other to solve the others' problems. Healthy love is when two people acknowledge and address their own problems with each other's support," the quote read.

The Who You Are singer also reposted an image of a billboard that said: "Your energy is your greatest asset. Protect that s**t."

Amid the heartbreak, the Price Tag singer plans to open up about her romance with the Magic Mike star on her upcoming album, on the track Simply Be In Love.

She said of the tune: "I wrote this song about when you first meet someone and you want to steam ahead. Sometimes running can ruin a foundation that a relationship needs, which is to just be chill, stay still and enjoy the moment."