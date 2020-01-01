NEWS Harry Styles leaves sweet notes for fan after his car breaks down Newsdesk Share with :





Harry Styles made one lucky fan's dreams come true by leaving sweet notes around her house after his car broke down.



The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker was recently left stranded when he suffered car problems in the U.S., and a fan named Theadora took to Instagram to reveal that Harry was let into her house by her dad's friend as he waited for roadside assistance.



While he was there, he found out that Theadora, who wasn't at home at the time, was a huge fan of his, and decided to show his appreciation by leaving notes around her house, as well as feeding her fish.



"Just came home and found out who was house sitting...," she wrote, alongside photos of the Adore You singer posing as he fed her pet fish, also named Harry, and personally signing her copy of his Fine Line album, even adding a black face mask to the artwork.



"Theadora, sending you all my love. I’m so sorry we missed each other. Until next time, Harry," one note read, while the 26-year-old added on another, "Theadora, my car broke down on your street and your dad’s friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I’m devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness. All my love, Harry. P.S. I fed the fish."



The former One Direction star also sweetly added on the bottom of the note, "Tell your dad to get in touch and I’ll see you at a show".