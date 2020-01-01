NEWS Gigi Hadid pens heartfelt thank you note after welcoming first daughter with Zayn Malik Newsdesk Share with :





Gigi Hadid has expressed her gratitude for the "generous gifts" she has received since giving birth in a heartfelt note to fans.



Just weeks after welcoming her first child with Zayn Malik in September, the model shared a handwritten thank you letter in which she wrote that she is "overwhelmed with how many beautiful things" the couple has been gifted for the tot.



"I just want to put out there...while I have the time, that when I do Thank You's on here, I think of the so many generous gifts we have received that haven't a public 'thanks'," began the star.



"If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude," quipped Gigi. "Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!!"



Concluding her statement, the star exclaimed: "SO MUCH LOVE. SO MUCH GRATITUDE. WE ARE BLESSED. If you have sent something even a message, thank you. I love you."



Gigi and Zayn have yet to confirm the name of their newborn daughter, but the tot has received gifts from "auntie" Taylor Swift, Tommy Hilfiger, and Donatella Versace, among others.



Moments after posting her thank you letter, Gigi gave a special shout out to Jimmy Fallon, who she referred to as "Uncle Jimmy", on her Instagram Stories, sharing a snap of his three children's books, plush toys, pacifiers, and a custom The Tonight Show onesie she had received.



Her friends Kendall Visser and Cully Smoller also sent a stunning gold bracelet with a blue sapphire, which is her daughter's birthstone, while Angela Missoni, who is the creative director and president of Missoni, also sent what appeared to be a snow suit for her infant.