NEWS Neil Young's brother Bob has released his debut single at the age of 78 Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Rockin' in a Free World' singer's older sibling felt compelled to put out his first song, 'Hey America', after watching US President Donald Trump on TV.



And ahead of the presidential election on November 3, the former golfer has released his political anthem with his backing group, The Peterboroughs, which features Neil, 74, on harmonica and vocals.



The songwriter also teased that there is more new material to come.



On why it has taken him until now to share his music, Bob explained: “I didn’t set out to become a songwriter and singer at 78 years of age.



“It was and is an organic event. I was watching Donald Trump on TV a couple of years ago and wrote down a few lines. When I got home, I found I could play those lines on guitar. Gradually, it became what it is now. It took a while to be able to play and sing the song from start to finish. When I could finally accomplish that, it was a victory.

“The recording process all happened at once.



“I had never done that either. It was a band performance that had spontaneity. In another session, some vocal harmony was added, and Neil played harmonica. My perspective is simultaneously that of a participant and spectator. I am watching myself do this. All you ageing baby boomers out there, give it a shot. As Yogi Berra put it, ‘It ain’t over ’til it’s over, and even then it ain’t over.’ I agree. I have more songs, all from the same creative spark.”



Alongside the track, Bob and co have served up a music video for the song, which has been helmed by Neil's actress-and-filmmaker wife Daryl Hannah and CK Vollick.



Neil says they used post-production techniques to make it look like there were three people singing together in the promo to adhere to COVID-19 measures.



Neil added in a statement: “The filming of ‘Hey America’ was done in the Covid-19 environment.



“One shot where we’re all standing together, singing without masks was done in three separate shoots with the same background and assembled in post-production to look like three people singing together. Stay safe.”