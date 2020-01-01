NEWS Sir Elton John congratulates Dua Lipa on having 'one of the greatest albums of the year' Newsdesk Share with :





The 73-year-old music legend jumped on Instagram Live with the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker this week and gushed over Dua's LP 'Future Nostalgia', which he hailed as the "zeitgeist" for the disco revival, which Lady Gaga, Jessie Ware, Roisin Murphy and Kylie Minogue have jumped on with their respective records this year.



He said: "While you are interviewing me ... I just want to tell you that you've probably made one of the greatest albums of the year, 'Future Nostalgia'.



"The thing about 'Future Nostalgia' was it caught the zeitgeist of what people wanted. They wanted something up, they wanted something fun and every track on the album is fantastic.



"We don't stop playing it here. My boys love it, David [Furnish, husband] loves it. I just want to congratulate you because you were the first out there.



"Gaga came and then there was the Jessie Ware and there was a Roisin Murphy record.



"But you were out there as the zeitgeist.



"You got the album out first and it's been a huge album.



"I think you have had three major hits on it already and 'Levitating', which is my favourite."



The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker - who hosts his own 'Rocket Hour' radio show on Apple Music - also told Dua about his love for experimental pop star Rina Sawayama.



He said: "To be able to play new music by new artists gives me so much pleasure.



"And then I get to know them and I get to speak to them.



"There is a girl called Rina Sawayama, do you know her? I love her.



"It gives me a chance to get access to new music and get in contact with new artists and play it.



"I could play so much new stuff.”