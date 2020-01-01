NEWS Billie Eilish and Halsey headline Planned Parenthood vote campaign Newsdesk Share with :





Billie Eilish, Halsey, and the Foo Fighters are among the stars promoting Planned Parenthood's We Need Every Voice voter campaign.



Katy Perry, Andre 3000, Kacey Musgraves, Nine Inch Nails, Beck, the Beastie Boys, and The Chicks are also among the artists who have aligned themselves with the organisation for a full page ad, which will run in newspapers across America leading up to next week's general election.



The initiative sheds light on the issues bosses at Planned Parenthood, a national clinic dedicated to women's reproductive health, face ahead of the election.



"United, our voices can change the direction of this country. Voting shapes our lives and has lasting effects...," the ad states. "We now face a Supreme Court that puts our health and freedoms, including our right to safe and legal abortion, at extreme risk. The damage already inflicted on our country will last for generations. We can’t afford any further assaults on our reproductive freedom - our right to control our bodies. We need your voice."