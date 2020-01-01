NEWS Chelsea Handler: '50 Cent wasn't serious about Trump vote' Newsdesk Share with :





Comedienne Chelsea Handler has cleared the air with her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent after confirming he "wasn't serious" about voting for U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.



The In Da Club hitmaker stirred controversy last week after taking to Twitter to announce his endorsement of the Republican incumbent, claiming Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden's tax proposals for the rich had made him see red.



His call for fans to "vote for Trump" infuriated Handler, who has long been outspoken in her criticism of the property mogul-turned-political leader, and she even offered to take care of 50's tax woes herself if he changed his mind.



The rapper appeared to walk back his Trump support in a Twitter post on Monday, when he wrote, "F**k Donald Trump, I never liked him," and on Wednesday, Handler revealed the exes had spoken, with 50 admitting he was just messing around.



"He called me... two nights ago. We spoke for about a half an hour...," Handler shared on U.S. talk show The View, explaining she had reached out to him online, asking to talk privately.



"I said, 'Can you please call me about this? I don't want this to be public. I really wanna know if you're serious about supporting Trump,'" the funnywoman told the all-female panel.



"He called me and he wasn't serious, he was just screwing around on his Twitter. He is supporting Joe Biden, he made that very clear to me and he said that I was able to tell you girls and any other press that I did that he is supporting Joe Biden.



"And then we talked and had a cute little conversation."



Handler insists 50 didn't need convincing about who to actually vote for, although she had to revoke her offer to cover his taxes because she discovered it was against the law.



"I did promise to pay his taxes, and then I found out it's illegal to pay somebody to vote for your candidate!" she laughed. "So I've offered him another form of payment and we'll see if he'll take me up on it! But I don't have to pay him, he's already a Biden supporter!"



The U.S. election takes place on Tuesday.