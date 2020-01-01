NEWS Sam Smith has 'nothing to hide' after opening up about hair transplant Newsdesk Share with :





Sam Smith has happily opened up about having a hair transplant, after the loss of their locks became a "touchy" subject for the star.



The Stay With Me hitmaker revealed in a video for Vogue magazine they "don't have anything to hide" after undergoing the procedure.



"My hair... it’s been a touchy place for me," Sam said.



"I haven’t actually spoken about this before, so I’m gonna speak about it because I don’t actually feel like I have anything to hide."



The Diamonds star continued: "I have had hair transplant surgery. How stunning is it? It’s nice to have hair, but also if I was bald I would still own it, too. Because bald is beautiful."



Sam also discussed coming out as gender non-binary in September 2019 and asking to be referred to by they/them pronouns, sharing: "Last year, when I changed my pronouns and really spoke out about my gender expression and my gender fluidity, I started falling in love with make-up all over again."



The comments come after the singer told Apple Music's Zane Lowe they would love to start a family within the next seven years, insisting: "I want kids. I want all of it. I want to have kids. I want to be with the kids and I want to watch them grow and be with them every day."



However, Sam confessed looking for love isn't so easy, sharing that boyfriends are "absolutely nowhere to be found anywhere in London".