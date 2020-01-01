Chrissy Teigen tells fans she 'missed' them as she returns to social media

Chrissy Teigen returned to Instagram on Tuesday night, telling fans she'd missed sharing her cookbook journey with them.

The model and TV personality has been largely absent from social media following the recent devastating loss of her and husband John Legend's baby son Jack. But as she took to her Instagram Stories to share a cooking video with daughter Luna, Chrissy explained that she'd struggled with not sharing her life with her devoted followers over the past few weeks.

“I’ve missed posting my cookbook journey,” she wrote. “I (am) so incredibly proud — it will absolutely be my best ever. I got to step away from the world and do something I love, but truly missed being able to bring you along for the journey. I love and missed you guys."

Chrissy, who had been making pancakes with Luna, then added: "I’m back!"

She later shared a funny video of herself and Luna wearing glasses with moustaches attached, as well as a clip of her little girl drawing pictures of her wearing a long gown.

Chrissy's return to social media comes after she opened up about the loss of her baby boy in an essay for Medium.com.

In the lengthy article, Chrissy reveals she was diagnosed with partial placenta abruption, which caused non-stop bleeding as she approached the 20 week mark. She also recalled the moment doctors confirmed her son would not survive.