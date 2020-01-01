NEWS Arctic Monkeys are releasing a live album in aid of War Child Newsdesk Share with :





Alex Turner and co will put out 'Live at The Royal Albert Hall' on December 4, which was filmed at their 2018 gig at the iconic music venue in London as part of their ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’ tour.



Money raised from the sales of the LP will be going to the charity for children affected by war, which faces a £2 million deficit this year due to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on their ability to raise funds.



The 'R U Mine?' rockers tweeted: "On June 7 2018 we played a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All proceeds from that night were donated to @warchilduk in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating & rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war.



"The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever.



"To enable @warchilduk to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are releasing a live album, recorded on that evening. All proceeds will go direct to the charity.



We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of @warchilduk."



Meanwhile, in August Alex's Fender Stratocaster guitar raised £128,544 ($169,031) in a charity raffle to help save grassroots venues.



Arctic Monkeys joined forces with The Music Venue Trust to launch a Crowdfunder page in a bid to help save their home city of Sheffield's Leadmill and many other grassroots venues across the UK, who have been hit especially hard financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The venue was later granted £240,000 ($311,316) from the government's Cultural Recovery Fund.