NEWS Megan Thee Stallion is two features away from finishing her new album





The 'Savage' hitmaker took to Twitter to give her 4.5 million followers an update on her hotly-anticipated debut album, while she also hinted at a collaboration with City Girls.



When one follower asked how long it will be until she's completed the record, Megan replied: "Waiting on 2 more features then I’m done."



And when another fan asked if she has done a track with the hip-hop duo - which comprises of Yung Miami and JT - Megan simply posted the purple devil emoji.



Last week, the 'Hot Girl Summer' rapper teased that her album was "about to get crazy".



Megan - who has quickly become one of the best-selling artists in the music industry - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "My album abt to go crazy [smiling emoji] (sic)"



Despite her recent successes, Megan has previously admitted to encountering plenty of stresses in her everyday life.



And the hip-hop star doesn't have any qualms with being open about her worries.



She said: "I don’t know when it became the trend to be so mother******* perfect, but I hate it.



"I know that I’m a mess sometimes, and it’s okay to be a mess. It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to scream. It’s okay to be angry. It’s okay to go through a thousand different emotions."



Megan thinks female rappers are held to a higher standard than their male counterparts.



She explained: "A man can be as mediocre as he wants to be but still be praised."



The 'WAP' hitmaker - who has collaborated with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Normani and Cardi B - also rubbished the idea that her music is too raunchy.



Megan - who is known for her explicit lyrics and eye-catching music videos - said: "What are you really mad about? You cannot be mad about me rapping about sex. That’s not what you’re mad about.”