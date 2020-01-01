Megan Thee Stallion leads BET Hip Hop Award winners with three gongs

Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner at the BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night, taking home three prizes including the coveted Hip Hop Artist of the Year gong.

The 25-year-old star also won the Best Collaboration prize, for her remix of her tune Savage with Beyonce, and the Hustler of the Year gong.

Celebrating her wins, Megan shared the news on her Instagram page, writing: "HipHop Artist of the year , Hustler of the year , Best collaboration. LETS GO HOTTIES REAL MF HOTGIRL S**T. thank you @bet."

Other big winners on the evening, which was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic, included Roddy Ricch - who took home the Song of the Year prize for The Box and the Hip Hop Album of the Year gong for his record Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.

Future won the Best Hip Hop Video gong for Life Is Good, while Chris Brown and Young Thug took home the Best Duo or Group award and Travis Scott was named Best Live Performer.

Teyana Taylor, aka Spike Tee, won the Video Director of the Year prize, while Pop Smoke was named Best New Hip Hop Artist.

Master P was honoured with the prestigious I Am Hip Hop Award, and grew emotional as he accepted the award, saying: "This is for the ones that they counted out. When they say you will never be nothing, you know that there is no limit to your dreams and your success became I did it, you can do it.

"I've been in the game for over 30 years. I went from having nothing to making millions. That's how beautiful god is… Always believe in yourself and your brand. Keep chasing your dream and your goal."

Performances on the evening came from Lil Baby, City Girls and 2 Chainz, while Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris made a special appearance to encourage people to vote in the upcoming 3 November U.S. presidential election.

The full list of winners at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards is as follows:

Best Hip Hop Video - Future: Life Is Good (ft. Drake)

I Am Hip Hop Award - Master P

Hip Hop Artist of the Year - Megan Thee Stallion

Song of the Year - Roddy Ricch: The Box

Best New Hip Hop Artist - Pop Smoke

Hip Hop Album of the Year - Roddy Ricch: Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

Best Collaboration - Megan Thee Stallion & Beyonce: Savage (Remix)

Best Duo or Group - Chris Brown and Young Thug

Best Live Performer - Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year - Rapsody

Video Director of the Year - Teyana 'Spike Tee' Taylor

DJ of the Year - D-Nice

Producer of the Year - Hit-Boy

Hustler of the Year - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Hip Hop Platform - The Joe Budden Podcast

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse - Beyonce: Savage (Remix)

Impact Track - Lil Baby: The Bigger Picture

Best International Flow - Stormzy