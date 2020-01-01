Machine Gun Kelly: 'Megan Fox has made me a better person'

Machine Gun Kelly has credited girlfriend Megan Fox for making him "a better person".

The 30-year-old star, who went public with his romance with Megan back in May, told NME.com that he fell in love with the Transformers star while making his album Tickets To My Downfall - and the relationship changed the whole direction of his life.

Admitting he began work on the record when he was "coked out of my mind in a drunken stupor", Kelly - real name Colson Baker - added: "Tickets is essentially my diary because I did fall in love during the making of this record, and I did become a better person."

Kelly says his new album could have turned out very differently if he hadn't fallen for Megan.

"There was probably a crossroads in the middle of making this album where the title would have lived up to the reality," he explained. "I think the universe caught on to me wanting to make a change. It was like: 'Maybe we won't make this a reality; maybe we'll make this ironic.' Instead of the downfall, go ahead and have the biggest rise of your f***ing life."

Since going public with their romance, Megan and Kelly's relationship appears to have gone from strength to strength, with recent supports suggesting the 34-year-old actress has even introduced him to the three sons she shares with estranged husband Brian Austin Green.