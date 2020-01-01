NEWS Kanye West charged up by Jennifer Aniston's 'Don't vote for Kanye' call Newsdesk Share with :





Confident Kanye West is convinced Jennifer Aniston's caution to fans thinking about voting for the rapper is a sign he's got a chance at the U.S. general election polls next week.



Kanye launched his bid to become the next American leader back in July, and his name will appear on ballots in a number of states, going up against Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden - the two frontrunners for the White House seat.



Over the weekend, Aniston shared that she voted for Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris via social media, and urged fans to not vote for Kanye, writing: "It's not funny to vote for Kanye. I don't know how else to say it. Please be responsible."



The rapper refused to accept her comments are just a slight and insisted that many liberals are worried he could win.



West has shared a screengrab of an article with the headline: "Jennifer Aniston Endorses Joe Biden, Tells Fans 'It's Not Funny to Vote for Kanye'," and captioned it: "Wow that Rogan interview got em shook Let's gooooooooo (sic)."

He has since deleted the tweet.



Other celebrities have supported Kayne in his endeavour. Tech guru Elon Musk, Chance The Rapper, Rose McGowan, and Nick Cannon have all endorsed the hip-hop star.