Niall Horan: 'I won't be writing about doom and gloom'

Niall Horan won't be using "doom and gloom" as inspiration for his new music, as 2020 has been "a good year" for him.

The former One Direction star found love with Amelia Woolley just before the coronavirus lockdown happened, and things are said to be going well for the couple.

Opening up to Metro's Guilty Pleasures column about the inspiration for his new music, Niall said his next offering won't be in the same vein as his last album - Heartbreak Weather.

"Well, it’s been a good year for me. I have been all right... There is so much stuff to write about. I learned so much about myself. It’s not going to be all doom and gloom," he said. "I have been getting my ideas together. I am excited for whatever it is. I don’t know if it’s an album or a single, I am just going to release it when I get a chance."

The Covid-19 crisis also prompted Niall to concentrate on his fitness regime as many of his work commitments were cancelled due to quarantine.

"To be honest, I have never been fitter,” the 27-year-old said. “I haven’t had this kind of time off in 10 years. I just wanted to try and relax.”