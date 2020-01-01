NEWS Ed Sheeran the richest young British star for a second year Newsdesk Share with :





Ed Sheeran has retained his crown as the richest British celebrity aged 30 and under, according to the heat Rich List, an annual guide to the UK and Ireland’s richest young stars.



The singer-songwriter, 29, has increased his estimated worth by £40m in the past 12 months to a whopping £210m.



The new dad is not only the most played artist in the world, but has the 9m tickets sold for his record-breaking ÷ Divide Tour, 150m record sales and his song-writing skills to thank for his amassed fortune.



Rich list regular Daniel Radcliffe has dropped out of this list for the first time since it began ten years ago. The Harry Potter actor is no longer eligible, having celebrated his 31st birthday on 23 July.



Taking his spot in second place is Harry Styles, 26, with £74m. Harry added £40m to his One Direction earnings since going solo, thanks to two US chart-topping albums this year, Fine Line and Watermelon Sugar, a £45m-grossing world tour and his lucrative Gucci promo deal.



The bulk of Emma Watson’s fortune stems from her Hermione Granger years starring in the Harry Potter films, topped up by £17m from 2017’s Beauty and The Beast. Following tie-ups with Lancôme, Burberry and Chanel, her next venture is a board role at Kering, the £14b fashion giant behind Gucci. The actress, 30, is in fourth place with an estimated fortune of £58m.



Niall Horan, 27, is in fourth position with earnings of £55m thanks to two big-selling solo albums and a successful American tour. One Direction pal Louis Tomlinson, 28, is in sixth with £47m while Liam Payne, 27, is in seventh with £46m and new dad Zayn Malik, 27, is at number nine with £38m.



Little Mix move up one place in to fifth cementing their place in the Rich List hall of fame with £54.3m. They’re the biggest selling girl group since the Spice Girls and last year’s LM5 tour took £17m at the box office. The flush foursome also earns a decent stash from their personal business deals such as Leigh-Anne’s swimwear range, Jade’s Red Door cocktail bar, Perrier’s brand ambassador role for Supreme Nutrition and Jesy’s BBC presenting roles.



The remaining top ten spots are taken by the UK’s highest-paid model Cara Delevingne, 28, with £42m and Oscar-winner Sam Smith, 28, whose £35.5m wealth is set to escalate when third album Love Goes is released this month.



Last year’s highest new entry Stormzy, 26, is in joint 14th with Rita Ora, 29, both have reported fortunes of £20m.



Right behind them in 16th place is actor and activist John Boyega, 28, with £17m. John’s Star Wars fortune has been boosted by roles in Pacific Rim Uprising and Watership Down, plus a recently signed deal with Netflix to develop films focusing on African content.



Notable new entries this year include YouTuber KSI (Olajide Olatunji from Watford), 28, £12m, who found fame posting videos of himself playing football video games and has since launched a successful rap career, while one boxing match with fellow internet star Logan Paul generated £37m in streaming revenue.



Also making their debut in this year’s heat Rich List are Oscar-nominated Irish actress Saoirse Ronan, 26, with £5.7m who has also starred in Calvin Klein make-up ads, plus Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer, 27, with £4.9m, who reportedly nets £100k an episode. She’s also set to pocket around £1.5m starring opposite Ryan Reynolds in upcoming comedy Free Guy.



Love Island power-couple Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, both 21, are a new entry at number 30 with £4m. Molly-Mae has pocketed £600k from her PrettyLittleThing range, while Tommy made an estimated £3k a day last year promoting McDonald’s and Hellman’s mayonnaise.



Kylie Jenner remains the wealthiest star aged 30 and under outside the UK. The 23-year-old tops heat’s International Top 5 having made £423m selling £51% of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty and scooping an estimated £780k per Instagram post. Taylor Swift, 30, retains her second place with £368m. The 3.2m-selling Lover was the world’s best-selling record last year and within a year Taylor dropped Folklore, swelling her wealth even more. Not forgetting her impressive £84m property portfolio.



Top Ten Richest British Celebrities Aged 30 and Under



Ed Sheeran, 29, (£210m)

Harry Styles, 26, (£74m)

Emma Watson, 30, (£58m)

Niall Horan, 27, (£55m)

Little Mix, (£54.3m)

Louis Tomlinson, 28, (£47m)

Liam Payne, 27, (£46m)

Cara Delevingne (£42m)

Zayn Malik, 27, (£38m)

Sam Smith, 28, (£35.5m)



Wealthiest stars outside the UK



Kylie Jenner, 23, (£700m)

Taylor Swift, 30, (£368m)

Justin Bieber, 26, (£288m)

Miley Cyrus, 27, (£180m)

Ariana Grande, 27, (£132m)



Tik Tok’s Richest Stars

Addison Rae, 20, (£3.9m)

Charli D’Amelio, 16, (£3.1m)

Dixie D’Amelio, 19, (£2.2)

Loren Gray, 18, (£1.8m)

Josh Richards, 18, (£1.1m)



Wealthiest Wellness Queens

Lucy Mecklenburgh, 29, (£3.5m)

Grace Beverley, 23, (£1.5m)

Kady McDermott, 25, (£1.3m)

Louise Thompson, 30, (£1.2m)

Gabby Allen, 28, (£1.1m)



Now in its tenth year, the heat Rich List delves into the bank accounts of Britain’s youngest, richest stars to find out exactly where they make their money. Combing through their company accounts (where available), record sales, TV contracts and endorsement deals, heat produces an estimate for their lifetime earnings to date. Each entry has to be an entertainer, aged 30 or under and born in, or chiefly resident in, the UK or Ireland.



The 30 Richest Celebrities 30 and Under appears in this week’s heat magazine, on sale now (Tuesday 27 October).



THE FULL HEAT RICH LIST 2020



Ed Sheeran, 29, (£210m)

Harry Styles, 26, (£74m)

Emma Watson, 30, (£58m)

Niall Horan, 27, (£55m)

Little Mix (£54.3m)

Louis Tomlinson (£47m)

Liam Payne, 27, (£46m)

Cara Delevingne,28, (£42m)

Zayn Malik, 27, (£38m)

Sam Smith, 28, (£35.5m)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 30, (£24m)

Dua Lipa, 25, (£22m)

Daisy Ridley, 28, (£20.3m)

Stormzy, 27, (£20m) and Rita Ora, 29, (£20m)

John Boyega, 28, (£17m)

George Ezra,27, (£13m)

KSI aka Olajide Olatunji, 28, (£12m) NEW ENTRY

Sophie Turner, 24, (£10.5m)

Nicholas Hoult, 30, (8.5m)

Dev Patel, 30, (£7.8m)

Sam Faiers, 29, (£7.3m)

Joey Essex, 30, (£6.75m)

Tom Holland, 24, (£6.4m)

Tommy Mallett, 28, (£6m)

Saoirse Ronan, 26, (£5.7m) NEW ENTRY

Maisie Williams,23, (£5.4m)

Jodie Comer, 27, (£4.9m) NEW ENTRY

Olivia and Alex Bowen, 26 and 29, (£4.5m)

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, both 21, (£4m) NEW ENTRY