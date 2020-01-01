50 Cent insists he 'never liked' Donald Trump after previously pledging support to POTUS

50 Cent has revoked his support for incumbent President Donald Trump in November's election, insisting he "never liked" the POTUS.

The rapper announced his endorsement of Trump last week despite acknowledging that the president “doesn’t like Black people,” citing tax reasons as one of the main reasons for his support.

"WHAT THE F**K! (VOTE For TRUMP)," he wrote on social media, along with a graphic showing Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s tax proposal from TV news show Power Lunch on CNBC.

"I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62 per cent are you out of ya f***ing mind," he insisted at the time, later telling fans that raising tax for the wealthy will turn him into "20 Cent".

However, it now seems the In da Club star has shifted his support, with the star posting a video of an interview between Jimmy Fallon and his ex Chelsea Handler, who took it upon herself to deplore her former boyfriend's political declaration.

In the video with Fallon, Handler said: “I had to remind (50 Cent) that he was a Black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump, and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook.”

As he reposted the video, 50 captioned it: “F**k Donald Trump, I never liked him."

“For all I know (Trump) had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL (Laugh Out Loud),” he added.