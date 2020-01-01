NEWS Diplo denies living with TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell Newsdesk Share with :





Diplo has denied that he is living with 19-year-old TikTok star Quenlin Blackwell following backlash on social media.



Last week, the social media star star shocked fans when she revealed that she was currently living with the 41-year-old DJ, telling her followers: "I live with Diplo right now, and he fully supports my endeavours."



When asked why they lived together, Diplo said it's because he has "no other friends", but fans soon started voicing their concerns, citing their 22-year age difference.



Quenlin then went on to create a new TikTok series titled Living With Diplo and explained to her Twitter followers on Sunday night that they have a platonic relationship and that she has been living at his property for "over a year".



In his own post, the Major Lazer star explained he actually rents the home to Quenlin and the pair had been seeing each other because he uses the studio in the building where she lives.



"Her social media is sarcastic and chaotic and I can see you can get a twisted idea but there is nothing but a friendship between us," he insisted, before explaining they bonded over making music together.



"To make music you have to have chemistry to be creative with a person. we didn't make songs between plexiglass door while on discord," affirmed Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz.