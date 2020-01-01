The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead American Music Awards nominees

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the pack at this year's American Music Awards (AMAs) with eight nominations apiece.

The hitmakers are both up for the night’s biggest prize, Artist of the Year, alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion, who comes next with a total of five nominations, is up against Ricch, Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby, and Lil Baby for the New Artist of the Year prize.

Dua Lipa, who appeared on Good Morning America to help make the announcement, scored a nomination for Favorite Female Artist in the pop/rock category alongside Lady Gaga and Swift.

Other top nominees this year are Bieber, Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat, and Lady Gaga, all of whom collected four nods each, with organisers also introducing a handful of new awards, including Favorite Male and Female Artist in the rap/hip-hop category, and Favorite Male/Female Artist, Favorite Album, and Favorite Song in the Latin category.

It was in the genre categories that the top nominees excelled, with The Weeknd scoring nods for Favorite Male Artist (pop/rock) and Favorite Male Artist (soul/R&B), Favorite Song (pop/rock) for Blinding Lights and Favorite Song (soul/R&B) for Heartless, and Favorite Album (pop/rock) and Favorite Album (soul/R&B) for After Hours.

Ricch, meanwhile, was recognised for Favorite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop), Favorite Album (rap/hip-hop) for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, and two for Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop) - for his solo cut The Box and his collaboration with DaBaby, Rockstar. The Box also scored a nod for Favorite Song (pop/rock), while Rockstar landed a Collaboration of the Year mention.

Megan also picked up two Collaboration of the Year nominations - for her Savage remix with Beyonce and WAP with Cardi B - along with Favorite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop) and Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop) for WAP.

The winners will be announced during a televised prizegiving, which will air on 22 November.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

New Artist of the Year

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the Year

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce - Savage Remix

Favorite Social Artist

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

NCT 127

Favorite Music Video

Doja Cat - Say So

Future ft. Drake - Life Is Good

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Taylor Swift - cardigan

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Favorite Male Artist (pop/rock)

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist (pop/rock)

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo or Group (pop/rock)

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Album (pop/rock)

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Taylor Swift - folklore

The Weeknd - After Hours

Favorite Song (pop/rock)

Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

Dua Lipa - Don’t Start Now

Post Malone - Circles

Roddy Ricch - The Box

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Favorite Male Artist (country)

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Artist (country)

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Favorite Duo or Group (country)

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Favorite Album (country)

Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get

Blake Shelton - Fully Loaded: God’s Country

Morgan Wallen - If I Know Me

Favorite Song (country)

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours

Maren Morris - The Bones

Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) - Nobody But You

Favorite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop)

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Roddy Ricch

Favorite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop)

Cardi B

Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite Album (rap/hip-hop)

Lil Baby - My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake

Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop)

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Favorite Male Artist (soul/R&B)

Chris Brown

John Legend

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist (soul/R&B)

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

Summer Walker

Favorite Album (soul/R&B)

Doja Cat - Hot Pink

Summer Walker - Over It

The Weeknd - After Hours

Favorite Song (soul/R&B)

Chris Brown ft. Drake - No Guidance

Summer Walker - Playing Games

The Weeknd - Heartless

Favorite Male Artist (Latin)

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Favorite Female Artist (Latin)

Becky G

KAROL G

Rosalía

Favorite Album (Latin)

Anuel AA - Emmanuel

Bad Bunny - Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

Favorite Song (Latin)

Bad Bunny - Vete

Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin - RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)

KAROL G & Nicki Minaj - Tusa

Favorite Artist (alternative rock)

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

Favorite Artist (adult contemporary)

Lewis Capaldi

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Favorite Artist (contemporary inspirational)

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

Kanye West

Favorite Artist (EDM)

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack

Birds of Prey: The Album

Frozen II

Trolls: World Tour