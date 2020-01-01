The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead American Music Awards nominees

- ARTISTS
The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead the pack at this year's American Music Awards (AMAs) with eight nominations apiece.
The hitmakers are both up for the night’s biggest prize, Artist of the Year, alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone, and Taylor Swift.
Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion, who comes next with a total of five nominations, is up against Ricch, Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby, and Lil Baby for the New Artist of the Year prize.
Dua Lipa, who appeared on Good Morning America to help make the announcement, scored a nomination for Favorite Female Artist in the pop/rock category alongside Lady Gaga and Swift.
Other top nominees this year are Bieber, Bad Bunny, DaBaby, Doja Cat, and Lady Gaga, all of whom collected four nods each, with organisers also introducing a handful of new awards, including Favorite Male and Female Artist in the rap/hip-hop category, and Favorite Male/Female Artist, Favorite Album, and Favorite Song in the Latin category.
It was in the genre categories that the top nominees excelled, with The Weeknd scoring nods for Favorite Male Artist (pop/rock) and Favorite Male Artist (soul/R&B), Favorite Song (pop/rock) for Blinding Lights and Favorite Song (soul/R&B) for Heartless, and Favorite Album (pop/rock) and Favorite Album (soul/R&B) for After Hours.
Ricch, meanwhile, was recognised for Favorite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop), Favorite Album (rap/hip-hop) for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, and two for Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop) - for his solo cut The Box and his collaboration with DaBaby, Rockstar. The Box also scored a nod for Favorite Song (pop/rock), while Rockstar landed a Collaboration of the Year mention.
Megan also picked up two Collaboration of the Year nominations - for her Savage remix with Beyonce and WAP with Cardi B - along with Favorite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop) and Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop) for WAP.
The winners will be announced during a televised prizegiving, which will air on 22 November.
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Artist of the Year
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Lewis Capaldi
Doja Cat
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce - Savage Remix
Favorite Social Artist
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
NCT 127
Favorite Music Video
Doja Cat - Say So
Future ft. Drake - Life Is Good
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - Rain On Me
Taylor Swift - cardigan
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Favorite Male Artist (pop/rock)
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist (pop/rock)
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Favorite Duo or Group (pop/rock)
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Album (pop/rock)
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Taylor Swift - folklore
The Weeknd - After Hours
Favorite Song (pop/rock)
Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
Dua Lipa - Don’t Start Now
Post Malone - Circles
Roddy Ricch - The Box
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Favorite Male Artist (country)
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Artist (country)
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Favorite Duo or Group (country)
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Album (country)
Luke Combs - What You See Is What You Get
Blake Shelton - Fully Loaded: God’s Country
Morgan Wallen - If I Know Me
Favorite Song (country)
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours
Maren Morris - The Bones
Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani) - Nobody But You
Favorite Male Artist (rap/hip-hop)
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Roddy Ricch
Favorite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop)
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Album (rap/hip-hop)
Lil Baby - My Turn
Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake
Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial
Favorite Song (rap/hip-hop)
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion - WAP
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - Rockstar
Roddy Ricch - The Box
Favorite Male Artist (soul/R&B)
Chris Brown
John Legend
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist (soul/R&B)
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
Summer Walker
Favorite Album (soul/R&B)
Doja Cat - Hot Pink
Summer Walker - Over It
The Weeknd - After Hours
Favorite Song (soul/R&B)
Chris Brown ft. Drake - No Guidance
Summer Walker - Playing Games
The Weeknd - Heartless
Favorite Male Artist (Latin)
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Favorite Female Artist (Latin)
Becky G
KAROL G
Rosalía
Favorite Album (Latin)
Anuel AA - Emmanuel
Bad Bunny - Las Que No Iban a Salir
Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG
Favorite Song (Latin)
Bad Bunny - Vete
Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin - RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)
KAROL G & Nicki Minaj - Tusa
Favorite Artist (alternative rock)
Billie Eilish
Tame Impala
twenty one pilots
Favorite Artist (adult contemporary)
Lewis Capaldi
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Favorite Artist (contemporary inspirational)
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
Kanye West
Favorite Artist (EDM)
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Favorite Soundtrack
Birds of Prey: The Album
Frozen II
Trolls: World Tour