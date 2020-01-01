NEWS Sigala has offered to make a dance hit for Liam Payne Newsdesk Share with :





The 'Easy Love' hitmaker slid into the DMs of the One Direction star - who released his debut solo album, 'LP1', in December - and the pair have discussed teaming up on a collaboration.



Sigala told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I really wanna do something with Liam Payne.



"I got in touch with him over Instagram, so we're going to try and make something happen.



"I just feel that it would be really cool to have Liam Payne on a dance track. I can hear it now!"



The 'Lasting Lover' hitmaker has also contacted the likes of Little Mix, Anne-Marie and Nile Rodgers about collaborating.



He added: "It's a really exciting time at the moment, as you can tell everyone in the creative industry has got to the point where they want to be creating, writing, and making music.



"Artists aren't touring at the moment so they finally have time to make music, I think there will be a lot of it."



Last month, Sigala revealed he and Little Mix - who are made up of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson - are hoping to pen a track together, with MNEK, in the near future.



He teased: "I've got a writing session with Little Mix coming up, along with MNEK. They're people I've wanted to work with for ages.



"That's writing a song as a potential Little Mix collaboration, that will be cool. That would be something slightly different, to write with a girl band."