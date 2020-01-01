NEWS Billie Eilish calls on fans to 'vote the orange man out' Newsdesk Share with :





Billie Eilish has pleaded with U.S. fans to "vote the orange man out" of the White House so the coronavirus crisis can be better managed and she can tour again.



In a Livestream show on Saturday, the pop sensation admitted she can't see an end to the COVID-19 pandemic with Republican incumbent Donald Trump in charge.



After the words, "No Music on a Dead Planet" flashed up on the screen at the end of her performance of All the Good Girls Go to Hell, Eilish told viewers: "Please, vote people. We have 10 days 'til this election. It is is so important that you vote, especially if you're young, because we're the ones with futures - unless you don't vote and we all die."



She went on: "But I cannot stress enough, vote as early as you can. I voted last week... We've gotta do something, because the world is dying and people are dying and Trump is the worst."



Eilish later revealed she was desperate to get back out on the road, but fears that will not be possible if Trump wins a second term in office after the 3 November election.



"I hope that I can see you soon. I can't even tell you how bad I wish I could be on tour," she lamented, according to Variety.



"During quarantine I think I realised that the only place I've ever felt myself, like I belong, is in front of you guys and with you guys... That will happen one day. If we vote the orange man out, maybe we'll get to see each other again. I'm literally not even joking at all," Eilish declared.