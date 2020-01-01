NEWS Adele’s new album as yet unfinished Newsdesk Share with :





The ‘Hello’ hitmaker has insisted she’s working on new material - which will be her fourth studio album, and her first since 2015 - but has said her album is “not finished”.



Adele, 32, gave the update whilst hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ this weekend, after being asked why she wasn’t performing on the show as the weekly musical guest as well as working as the host.



She said in her opening monologue: “I know there’s been a lot of chatter about why I’m just the host, like, ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest’ and stuff like that. And there’s a couple of reasons - my album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both. I’d rather just put on some wigs - this is all mine, by the way - have a glass of wine, or six, and just see what happens.”



The news comes after she recently told fans she had “no idea” when she would be releasing new music.



When one fan commented on social media, "Adele where's the album?"



The ‘Rolling in the Deep' hitmaker then replied: "I honestly have no idea."



Meanwhile, it was previously reported that the award-winning singer had "been pouring her heart and soul" into the new record and has been working with Raphael Saadiq and John Legend.



A source said: "Adele is ­pouring her heart and soul into this record, ­including how she feels post-divorce. She's been a fan of Raphael since she was a teenager and loves his back ­catalogue. She wants her next album to be full of soul, with a more eclectic sound ... She's said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans. She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before. She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy."