NEWS Ariana Grande set for 7th UK Number 1 single with 'Positions' Newsdesk





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Ariana Grande set for 7th UK Number 1 as new single Positions starts way out in front in this week’s singles race - the UK’s most streamed track of the week so far and one of three new entries on today’s Official Chart First Look. If momentum continues, Positions would also be Ariana’s second Number 1 this year, following summer smash Rain On Me with Lady Gaga.



KSI ft. Craig David and Digital Farm’s Really Love follow at Number 2 midweek – the second highest new entry of the week after 48 hours. The highest-selling song of the week so far - if the collaboration holds out all the way through to Friday, it would be a personal best chart peak for rapper and YouTube star KSI, and his “childhood hero” Craig David’s highest-charting single in 17 years, since 2003’s Rise & Fall.



Reigning Number 1 Lemonade by Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav slides two places to Number 3 midweek.



Little Mix could be heading for their highest-charting single in two years, as new track Sweet Melody taken from their forthcoming sixth studio album Confetti, opens the week at Number 4. Jesy, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne’s last outing in the Official Singles Chart Top 5 was on 2018’s Woman Like Me with Nicki Minaj which reached Number 2.



Gaining significant ground, the week’s highest climber so far comes courtesy of James Arthur, a viral TikTok boost sends Train Wreck hurtling 40 places north to Number 29.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.