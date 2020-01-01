NEWS Zedd wrote his first song when he was four years old Newsdesk Share with :





The 31-year-old DJ and record producer - whose real name is Anton Zaslavski - has revealed he teamed up with his brother to pen his first ever track when he was just a child, and whilst there is video evidence of the song being written, it never materialised into an actual track.



He said: “My first song ever I wrote with my brother when I was four years old. We still have video tapes of it, but I don't believe we ever gave it a name.”



Zedd and his siblings were encouraged to create music from a young age as both of his parents are also musicians.

He added: “My parents are both musicians. They taught instruments for a living, and they always knew that my only true passion was music. So, while my success was rather unexpected, they certainly are happy I was able to fulfil my dream of turning my hobby into my job.”



The ‘Clarity’ hitmaker has come a long way since making music with his brother at home, and says his proudest career moment so far has been playing the iconic Madison Square Garden venue in New York.



Asked for his career highlight, he said: “I don't think I can pinpoint one individual moment, but I remember playing Madison Square Garden for the first time was quite an incredible moment. Furthermore, my first Zedd in the Park show was an unbelievably emotional moment for me. To see this many people come out to see me play live made me tear up.”



And Zedd has insisted he will “never stop evolving” as a musician, and said his latest track, ‘Inside Out’ - which was released on Friday (23.10.20) - is both “new and familiar” in equal measure.



Speaking to Billboard magazine for their 20 Questions series, he said: “I think I will never stop evolving. ‘Inside Out’, for me, is both ‘new’ and ‘familiar’. I always want to feel inspired and reinvent myself. I’ve never loved staying the same. If you look through my last decade of music, you will see it is constantly changing, and evolving. I want to keep doing that.”