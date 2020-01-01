NEWS Ne-Yo contemplating new fatherhood after reconciling with wife Newsdesk Share with :





Ne-Yo is considering cementing his marriage reconciliation with a new baby.



The Closer hitmaker entered the coronavirus lockdown in March preparing to divorce Crystal Renay Smith after four years of marriage, but they ended up using the unexpected downtime to work on their relationship woes and reunite.



Ne-Yo previously admitted the free time he suddenly had amid the global pandemic served as a "blessing" for their marriage, and now they are stronger than ever.



"So what the quarantine did was force us to sit down and get in each other's face and have those uncomfortable conversations that we couldn't have before, and the realisation that we came to is that we love each other," he explained on U.S. show Access Hollywood.



"Nothing is stronger, nothing we can go through, nothing anybody can say or do, can ever be stronger than the fact that we genuinely and truly love each other. Once we got to that, we've been great ever since."



And now the couple is open to expanding its brood to seal the reunion.



Asked if fans can expect Ne-Yo to become a new dad in the near future, he smiled coyly as he replied, "Perhaps, we'll see!"



He and Crystal already share two young sons, while the singer also has two kids with his former fiancee, Monyetta Shaw.