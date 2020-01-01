NEWS Internet Money claim UK Number 1 single with Lemonade Newsdesk Share with :





Congratulations to Internet Money, who land their first Number 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart with Lemonade ft. Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav.



The rap production and record label collective, founded by Taz Taylor, climbs two places to take the top spot following a tight race with Headie One’s Ain’t It Different ft. AJ Tracey and Stormzy.



Celebrating their rise to the top, Internet Money’s Taz told OfficialCharts.com:



“Wow, a UK Number 1... I don’t know what to say, and I don’t know what to think. Thank you so much for the support. That’s just crazy to hear!”



Lemonade finishes ahead of Ain’t It Different by just 1,700 chart sales, and logged 4.9 million streams this week.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Tate McRae’s You Broke Me First climbs two to a new peak of Number 3, Pop Smoke’s What You Know Bout Love is up three places to Number 4 - the late rapper’s second Top 5 single - and Miley Cyrus also climbs one place with Midnight Sky at 5, her sixth Top 5 hit.



Meanwhile, TV star-turned-recording-artist Wes Nelson rockets nine places with his debut single See Nobody to enter the Top 10 at Number 6. The climb also earns collaborator Hardy Caprio his first Top 10.



Clean Bandit & Mabel finally reach the Top 10 with Tick Tock ft. 24kGoldn, jumping four places to Number 8 in its ninth week on the chart following the release of a remix featuring S1mba. Rounding off the Top 10, Sigala & James Arthur’s Lasting Lover climbs three spots to Number 10.



Meanwhile, Dermot Kennedy’s Giants (12) climbs five, and Dua lipa’s Levitating (13) zooms nine places. Drill star Digga D lands this week’s highest new entry with Chingy (It’s Whatever) at Number 18 – his highest charting song to date. The song finishes just ahead of another new entry, Justin Bieber’s Lonely with Benny Blanco at Number 19.



Sam Smith earns their 17th Top 20 single with Diamonds, which is up three rungs to 20; Wonder by Shawn Mendes climbs four to a new peak at 23; Ashnikko’s Daisy is up six spots to 24; and Ritt Momney’s cover of Put Your Records On also rises six places to 25. YouTubers Chunkz & Yung Filly scoop their first Top 40 single with Hold at 29.



Finally, two rising tracks make their Top 40 debut this week: Jax Jones’ I Miss U ft. Au/Ra, flying 14 to Number 39; and Keith Urban & Pink jump seven to Number 40 with One Too Many. One Too Many marks Keith Urban’s first ever UK Top 40 single, and Pink’s 34th.