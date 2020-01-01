NEWS The Vamps’ Cherry Blossom takes album top spot Newsdesk Share with :





The Vamps make a triumphant return to the Official Albums Chart this week as their new album Cherry Blossom lands straight in at Number 1.



The band’s fifth record is their second to reach the summit following 2017’s Night & Day (Night Edition). All of their previous albums have reached the Top 10 – view The Vamps’ Official Chart History in full here.



Celebrating the news, The Vamps told OfficialCharts.com:



“Thank you so much to all of the fans and their support across this whole album. This is such a special album to us, and for you guys to have received it and given us our second Number 1 is insane! Thank you.”



Watch The Vamps react to Cherry Blossom landing at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart: https://youtu.be/3MkheXkQqog



87% of Cherry Blossom’s Week 1 total came from physical sales (CD and vinyl) – the album was also the week’s best-seller on vinyl.



Elsewhere in this week’s Top 5, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon by late US rapper Pop Smoke rebounds from 4 to 2.



Daniel O’Donnell scores 40th Top 40 album

A big congratulations to beloved Irish country singer Daniel O’Donnell who is new at 3 today with Daniel. The entry is his joint-highest charting ever (with 2003’s Daniel In Blue Jeans), and the entry cements his landmark 40th UK Top 40 album.



Daniel’s first Top 40 album entry was back in 1991 with The Very Best Of, and kicked off an astounding unbroken run for the prolific hitmaker. Daniel has landed at least one Top 40 album on the Official Albums Chart in every consecutive year since, sometimes several in one year, for nearly three decades straight. See all of Daniel O’Donnell’s hit singles and albums in the UK.



Further down the Top 10, Katie Melua’s Album No.8 enters at Number 7, marking her eighth Top 10 record, and indie rock singer Beabadoobee – nominated for the 2020 BRITs’ Rising Star Award – is new at Number 8 with her debut album Fake It Flowers.



Derbyshire glam-metal band The Struts claim their first Top 40 entry with third album Strange Days at Number 11, and a 70-track deluxe edition of Tom Petty’s 1994 album Wildflowers titled Wildflowers & All The Rest enters at 19.



Finally, The National’s Matt Berninger is new at 21 with his debut solo album Serpentine Prison, and Eagles’ Live From the Forum MMXVIII enters at 26.