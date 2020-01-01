Ariana Grande becomes President in new Positions music video

Ariana Grande envisions what the White House would look like if she was U.S. President in the video for her new single Positions.

The 27-year-old singer showcases her presidential style in several ensembles inspired by former First Lady Jackie Kennedy as she takes on the POTUS position for the Dave Meyers-directed video.

As well as taking meetings in the Oval Office and talking to her staff - which includes her mother Joan Grande - about various policies, Ariana is seen in the kitchen whipping up some late-night treats, in the presidential bedroom suite and walking her dogs on the lawn of the White House.

Ariana's decision to drop the video on Thursday tied in with the final presidential debate between Republican candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden - who the star has given her backing to in the upcoming U.S. election.

Encouraging fans to vote in the election on 3 November, Ariana tweeted earlier this year: "A lot of things feel scary, dangerous and uncertain right now... but there are things within our control: voting, contacting lawmakers, and taking the census. the most important thing you can do right now to take the power back is become a voter and know when your next election."

Positions is the first single to be taken from Ariana's upcoming album, which is expected to have the same name and be released on 30 October.