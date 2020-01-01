Miley Cyrus says losing her home to Californian wildfires inspired her transformation

Miley Cyrus is thankful her home was destroyed in the Californian wildfires as it inspired her to completely overhaul her life.

The 27-year-old's house in Malibu, which she shared with her then-husband Liam Hemsworth, was razed to the ground in the devastating Woolsey Fire back in November 2018.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker said she was working on an album at the time, but all of her work was completely erased after journals and computers were lost in the fire.

“If you’re reading this… know that I f**king love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago,” Miley began the lengthy post. “Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole f**king life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished... it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics (sic) relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

And she candidly told her fans that she was grateful for the fire, as it had allowed her to let go of things she was holding on to.

"Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes," Miley noted, seemingly touching upon her well-publicised split from the 30-year-old Australian actor last year.

Luckily, her collaborators still had most of the music she had lost, and now she's gearing up to release her upcoming album Plastic Hearts on 27 November, which contains all of the songs she had written before the fire.

"If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that," she shared.