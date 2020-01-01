NEWS Cher, Bon Jovi and Black Eyed Peas among headliners at I Will Vote concert Newsdesk Share with :





Cher, Bon Jovi and the Black Eyed Peas will be performing in support of U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden as part of a star-studded I Will Vote livestream concert on Sunday.



The virtual gathering will be held in support of Democrat nominee Biden just nine days before the U.S. presidential election, and will also feature appearances from Armie Hammer, Helen Mirren, Pink, Billy Porter, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Amy Schumer.



Other performers will include A$AP Ferg, Sara Bareilles, Aloe Blacc, Jennifer Hudson, Ciara, Dave Matthews, Macy Gray and the Foo Fighters.



The stars will appear from a variety of locations, and their appearances will be a mix of live and pre-recorded segments.



The fundraiser, hosted by George Lopez and political strategist Ana Navarro, will also feature Biden and his wife, Dr Jill Biden, and vice president nominee Kamala Harris.



Fans will be given a link to attend the event after donating to the Joe Biden Victory Fund at ActBlue.com. The show begins at 8pm ET.



Biden will go up against Republican candidate Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential elections on 3 November.