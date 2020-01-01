NEWS Lily Allen unveils 'life-changing' sex toy Newsdesk Share with :





Lily Allen has been hard at work perfecting her brand new "life-changing" sex toy.



The Not Fair singer took to Instagram on Thursday to unveil her latest project, admitting she's "really excited" for fans to get their hands on the tool.



"I'm really excited to reveal something I've been working on with one of my favourite brands @womanizerglobal... My very own sex toy," exclaimed Lily.



"The Liberty is available everywhere now," continued the Smile singer. "Womanizer changed my life, and I wanted to share my experience. Women shouldn't be ashamed of their sexuality, and we all deserve to own our pleasure," she went on.



"Hopefully this little toy will help you do that," Lily suggested, along with the hashtags, "#IMasturbate

#LilyAllenxWomanizer."

As a result of the collaboration, Lily has added Chief Liberation Officer at Womanizer to her long list of credentials.

Despite tying the knot with Stranger Things star David Harbour last month, the mum-of-two admitted that, when she wants "guaranteed pleasure," her man comes in second.



"It changed my orgasmic experience all together," she is quoted in a statement on the Womanizer website: "If I want a guaranteed orgasm I will definitely reach for my toys.”