Amber Rose accuses Kanye West of bullying

Amber Rose has accused her ex boyfriend Kanye West of "bullying" her for 10 years following their 2010 split.

The model, 37, dated West, 43, for two years and, speaking to the No Jumper YouTube channel, Rose slammed the rapper for reportedly branding her a "prostitute" at a recent campaign rally.

"Even if someone is picking on me which he has for 10 years. He has picked on me, he has bullied me for 10 years," she shared of the U.S. presidential hopeful. "I feel if you looked up every time he has bullied me a lot of stuff will come up but I just move on, I'm happy.

"I have an amazing husband. I have two beautiful kids. He just called me a prostitute at his rally. 10 years later, just leave me alone."

In the years since their split, the Gold Digger star has openly criticised his ex-girlfriend, famously saying in a 2015 interview that he had to take "30 showers" after dating her.

"I don't bother you, I don't talk about you," she added. "Obviously he comes up in interviews because he's a big part of why I'm famous. I try to give interviews and not shy away but at the same time, it's like, 'Bro leave me alone'.

"I don't know if he says things to make his wife more comfortable but to slut-shame me and say you needed 30 showers. You took me around the world. Since when do you need 30 showers? I can see if it was a one-night thing and you want to slut-shame me. Okay. You've done a lot for me."

She stated: "It's not my type of people. I like down-to-earth compassionate people. I'm not vindictive. I've been offered book deals to talk about him, wild s**t. I don't want money from stuff like that. Not all money is good money. That would not make me happy."

During the chat, Amber seemingly confirmed she'd secretly married Def Jam record label executive Alexander ‘A.E’ Edwards. Together they have son Slash, who recently turned one. She also shares seven-year-old Sebastian with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, while Kanye has four children with wife Kim Kardashian.