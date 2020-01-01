Michael Eavis considering 'massive testing arrangements' for Glastonbury 2021

Michael Eavis is considering putting "massive testing arrangements" in place for the Glastonbury Festival next year.

This year's 50th anniversary edition of the British music extravaganza, which was to feature Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar as headliners, was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's expected to return next June, with organiser Michael talking about how things will change for the next festival as he spoke at Wells Cathedral School on Tuesday night as part of the Wells Festival of Literature.

“The testing is going so well now, there could be massive testing arrangements,” he said. "Do we want to test 200,000 people three times – when they leave their home, when they’re halfway here, and when they get to the (festival) gate – so that we’re clear of Covid?"

Eavis was also asked during the Q&A session what his "one wish" would be for the 2021 festival, to which he replied that he is desperate for Fleetwood Mac to perform.

"I would like to get Fleetwood Mac to come, actually,” he said. "So that’s my one wish, I would say. We talk to them every year but it’s never quite right, or the money’s not right."

He added: "(I'm) probably a bit of a farmer when it comes to paying the fees."