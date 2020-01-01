Michael Jackson sex abuse accuser James Safechuck's refiled case tossed by judge

A new lawsuit filed by James Safechuck, who accuses Michael Jackson of child abuse, has been dismissed.

Safechuck, who was part of the damning 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, revived his 2014 legal battle against the late King of Pop's companies MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures Inc. earlier this year after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law extending the statute of limitations for alleged sex abuse victims.

But the accuser has come up empty after a judge threw the case out, ruling that Safechuck and his lawyers failed to support their argument that Jackson's aides and handlers had a legal obligation to supervise his behaviour in the 1990s, when the megastar allegedly abused James as a child.

Upset about the judge's ruling, Safechuck's attorney, Vince Finaldi, told TMZ: "Young Jimmy Safechuck was employed by this company and was entertaining with Michael Jackson. The notion that this company and its employees would not have (a) duty to protect him and keep him safe is ludicrous.

"This ruling turns California law on its face. We are going back to (the) court of appeal and we are going to win this thing."