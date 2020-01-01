Lisa Marie Presley 'suffocating' with pain after son's death

Lisa Marie Presley has paid tribute to her son Benjamin Keough on what would have been his 28th birthday, revealing the pain of his death is "suffocating".

Benjamin took his life in July, and his mum marked his birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post on Wednesday.

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped (sic) the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven," she wrote. "My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.

"Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world."

Earlier in the day, Benjamin's actress sister Riley marked her late brother's birthday by sharing a series of heartbreaking photos of him on social media.

"Happy Birthday beautiful angel," the Mad Max: Fury Road star captioned the montage, which featured shots of the siblings - Elvis Presley's grandchildren - at Riley's wedding to Ben Smith-Petersen five years ago.

Benjamin, Lisa Marie's son from her marriage to Danny Keough, died after shooting himself at his family's mansion in Calabasas, California.

Lisa also has 12-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley with Michael Lockwood.