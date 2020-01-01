NEWS Yungblud: 'Where I was from it was such a strange thing to be open about your sexuality' Newsdesk Share with :





The first episode of The YUNGBLUD Podcast has launched on BBC Sounds and BBC Radio 1 today.



The brand new podcast sees the singer-songwriter meet young music fans who are approaching turning points in their lives. Each week, he’ll chat to one fan to discuss topics and issues affecting young people today, whether it be gender, sexuality, identity, money worries, friendships, style or mental health.



24 year-old Ashley from Glasgow was the first guest of the series, joining YUNGBLUD to discuss fluid sexuality and what it‘s like when others try to define their sexuality for them.



Talking to Ashley about attitudes to sexuality when he was growing up, YUNGBLUD said:

“Where I was from it was such a strange thing to be open about your sexuality. I was from Doncaster and it was so like, not talked about... it’s so bizarre to me, the way that society placed that boundary on everyone’s sexuality and how our generation just kind of smashed it to pieces, ripped it apart and threw it in the bin and then set the bin on fire. That was so amazing to me.”



Speaking about his own sexuality, YUNGBLUD said:

“Especially since I got famous, people were just like, ‘What are you? What are you? Tell us what you are.’ I don’t know because like, I would meet boys and be like ‘Oh my… I wanna rip your clothes off and kiss you’, but I’d never kind of experienced that or felt like that towards someone else either. It’s just so interesting to me that before our generation took a stand against this, it was so scary to just be what you are and exist in this sense of fluidity and freedom and expression. It’s kind of crazy that it’s 2020 and we’ve just kind of got here.”



The full episode is available only on BBC Sounds here. New episodes will drop every Thursday on both Radio 1 and BBC Sounds.



YUNGBLUD will also be speaking to Nick Grimshaw about the podcast from 3.30pm today on Radio 1.



Listen to The YUNGBLUD podcast on BBC Sounds and Radio 1 now.