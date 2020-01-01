Carrie Underwood's double honours at CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood was the toast of the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday night, walking away with two prizes for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year honours for her song Drinking Alone.

Just weeks after sharing the Entertainer of the Year prize with Thomas Rhett at the Academy of Country Music Awards, she was back on the virtual winners podium at the Nashville-based ceremony, hosted by Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown, and Sarah Hyland.

It was also a big night for couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, who picked up their first country music honour for the song Nobody But You, which landed the Collaborative Video of the Year award.

"We did it," a surprised Shelton said, hugging his girlfriend, after the pair won. "Oh, my gosh. This is absolutely unbelievable."

Shocked Stefani added: "What is happening in my life?"

The stars accepted the award and gushed about how much they loved each other before toasting their success with cocktails.

"This is a crazy pairing in lots of different ways, but it’s working," Shelton added.

The award was popstar Stefani's first CMT prize.

The full list of winners is:

Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood - Drinking Alone

Female Video of the Year

Carrie Underwood - Drinking Alone

Male Video of the Year

Luke Bryan - One Margarita

Group Video of the Year

Old Dominion - One Man Band

Duo Video of the Year

Dan + Shay - I Should Probably Go To Bed

Breakthrough Video of the Year

Gabby Barrett - I Hope

Collaborative Video of the Year

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - Nobody But You

CMT Performance of the Year

Chris Young - Drowning (From CMT Artists of the Year)