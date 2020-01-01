NEWS Dolly Parton, Rita Wilson & Jordin Sparks release new cancer charity anthem Newsdesk Share with :





Dolly Parton, Rita Wilson, and Jordin Sparks have teamed up to record a new breast cancer fight song called Pink.



The track also features Sara Evans and Monica, and dropped on Wednesday. Proceeds from download sales will benefit the Susan G. Komen cancer organisation.



"This is such a beautiful song of hope," Parton wrote on Twitter.



"I'm honoured to join with these powerful women to help support Susan G. Komen's life-saving work."



Wilson, who has herself survived breast cancer, said in a statement: "The song is not just for someone who is a survivor or going through breast cancer treatment, it is for anyone who loves someone who has been impacted by breast cancer. That's what I love about the song."



30-year-old Sparks shared hopes her involvement in the song will make young women realise that they need to get tested for breast cancer too: "As a younger woman, I know that breast cancer can still be a possibility," she said.

"Through all of us working together, we can change the future so that younger generations never have to face breast cancer. This song paints a vision of when that day comes," she offered.