NEWS Steve Mac was the big winner at the ASCAP London Music Awards





The 48-year-old record producer - who is one of the most successful songwriters of the century - won five awards at the virtual event, including Song of the Year, Top EDM Song and Top Streaming Song for his contribution to 'Happier' by Marshmello.



Elsewhere, Bastille’s Dan Smith won three gongs for his contribution to 'Happier', while Lewis Capaldi - who released his debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent', in May 2019 - claimed two awards.



The chart-topping star won the Winning Hot 100 Song and Winning Streaming Song awards for his hit single 'Someone You Loved'.



The xx's Romy Madley Croft has also been honoured with the Winning EDM Song accolade for writing Silk City and Dua Lipa's 'Electricity'.



Meanwhile, John Lunn claimed the Film Score of the Year gong for the 'Downton Abbey' movie, while Daniel Pemberton was handed two Top Film Awards for 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse' and Danny Boyle’s 'Yesterday'.



The event was staged virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the winners are being honoured via Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram on Wednesday (21.10.20) and Thursday (22.10.20) with the hashtag #ASCAPAwards.



Paul Williams, the president of the ASCAP, hailed the award winners and explained that music has become more important than ever amid the health crisis.



He said: "While we’re all separated right now, you are helping us to stay connected. We’ve watched and listened as you’ve found innovative new ways to collaborate with each other and reach out to your listeners on both sides of the pond, and around the world.



"Your creativity - your ability to take what’s inside your hearts and minds and transform it into music that can connect with millions of people - that’s a superpower. We need your gifts now, perhaps more than ever."