Miley Cyrus freaked out by alien encounter

Miley Cyrus claims she was once chased through California by an alien riding a UFO snowplough.

The pop star still can't quite be sure her experience wasn't drug-related, but insists other people also witnessed what she saw.

"I was driving through San Bernardino (California) with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO," she tells Interview Magazine. "I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax.

"But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplough. It had this big plough in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.

"I was shaken for, like, five days. It f**ked me up. I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back."

Miley, 27, admits the weirdest part of the encounter was that she looked the alien straight in the eye.

"I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object," she explained. "It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around."