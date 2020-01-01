NEWS Megan Thee Stallion calls Tory Lanez 'genuinely crazy' after he insists she's still his friend Newsdesk Share with :





Tory Lanez has been branded "genuinely crazy" by Megan Thee Stallion, after he insisted he's still friends with her following allegations he shot Megan in the foot after a party in July.



Taking to his Instagram page on Tuesday, Tory insisted that the evidence against him has been "falsified" and told fans he still likes the rapper.



But Megan was quick to stress that the friendship is entirely one-sided, as she commented on Twitter: "This n***a genuinely crazy."



In his post, Tory wrote about how much he’s been struggling since the shooting.



"For the last three months of my life, I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through — just people every single day just coming at me, coming at me, coming at me,” he said.



"It’s crazy because the whole thing about it is - when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like … She knows what happened, I know what happened, and we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is (sic) are not true. It’s falsified information, it’s false information and it’s not accurate information."



He continued to insist that he and Megan are still friends.



"I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend. No matter what - even if she doesn’t look at me like that - I look at her like she’s still my friend."