Beyonce 'heartbroken' as violence breaks out amid Nigerian anti-police brutality protests

Beyonce has issued a passionate plea calling for the end of "senseless brutality" in Nigeria amid ongoing protests relating to the police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).



Protests have been taking place across the West African country and worldwide against the SARS, which has become notorious due to allegations of brutality and extortion - prompting successful calls for it to be disbanded.



In a post on Instagram on Tuesday night, the 39-year-old star admitted she's "heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria,” insisting: “There has to be an end to SARS."



“We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change,” continued the Formation hitmaker. “We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand by you.”



In recent weeks, demonstrators have been taking to the streets daily to protest against police brutality in Lagos, with stars including John Boyega, Chance the Rapper and Burna Boy backing the opposition.



President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the unit on 11 October but demonstrators have called for more changes in the security forces as well as reforms to the way the country is run.



Following the protests, officials have implemented curfews beyond the city of Lagos as anti-riot officers struggle to control violence in the region.