Jennifer Nettles to collect Equal Play Award at CMT Awards

Jennifer Nettles has been named the recipient of the inaugural CMT Equal Play Award.

The country music singer, who performs as a solo artist and is also one half of the duo Sugarland, will collect the honour during Wednesday's 2020 CMT Music Awards.

The CMT Equal Play Award will be given to stars and executives who fight for equality on country music radio and at festivals after complaints the genre was becoming more and more male dominated.

"As a proud part of the beautiful legacy of women in country music, I am honoured to be the first recipient of the CMT Equal Play Award," Nettles says in a statement. "I look forward to celebrating the contributions of women, and all marginalised communities, within the country music format, and I am motivated in encouraging the non-artists, executives and investors in the industry to do the same. There is much work still to be done."

Nettles will be celebrated during a three-minute tribute video, with testimonials offered by Sheryl Crow, Maren Morris, Tanya Tucker and Gabby Barrett, reports Variety.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will be hosted by Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown, and Modern Family star Sarah Hyland.

The prizegiving was postponed from June due to the coronavirus pandemic.