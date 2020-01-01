NEWS Debbie Harry: 'Americans are suffering at the hands of President Trump' Newsdesk Share with :





Debbie Harry has shared her grievances over U.S. leader Donald Trump, calling the president "unacceptable".



The Blondie frontwoman, who has been a vocal critic of Trump during his presidency, slammed the businessman-turned-politician in an interview with the PA news agency, branding him a "racist".



“It seems to be very two-sided. There seems to be the pro-Trumps and the anti-Trumps," she mused.



"Of course, I don’t really agree with the things he believes in or refuses to acknowledge," she went on.



“I think we are suffering from his lack of acknowledgement of the seriousness and the desperation of the people, and the fact that he is a racist is unacceptable,” added the Rapture star.



Harry – who is due to embark on a U.K. tour with Blondie in November 2021 – went on to reveal she was introduced to Trump when he was fronting U.S. TV show The Apprentice but quipped that he had been unimpressed by her.



"He was kind of not interested in me at all. I met him when he was doing The Apprentice TV show," she explained.

“A couple of friends of mine actually did the show – Cyndi Lauper and Penn Jillette from Penn and Teller," she recounted.



“Penn’s assignments for that show was to create a flavour of ice cream and then to prepare a marketing strategy. He asked me to do an endorsement for his product, which I was very happy to do – I love Penn and Teller and I love Penn, so I did do that."



The Maria singer recalled: “Then there was a big event, I don’t remember exactly where and, as I say, I met him very briefly. Penn introduced me to him. I’m not tall enough. He likes tall women. He likes big women.”