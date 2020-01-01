Little Mix tease special performance after being tapped as MTV EMAs hosts

Little Mix will hit the stage for a special performance at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) after being confirmed to host the annual prizegiving.

The girl group nabbed four nominations for Best Pop, Best Group, Best Virtual Live for UNCancelled and Best U.K. & Ireland Act and, on Tuesday, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Jesy Nelson were confirmed as hosts of the event.

"What an honour! To present the MTV EMA's is a dream, it's such a special event," they shared in a statement. "We've always loved watching the spectacular performances and seeing who everyone has voted to win.

"This year we'll also be performing our new single Sweet Melody, our second EMA performance. The show will go on and we can't wait!"

The Break Up Song singers join previously announced performers Sam Smith, Maluma, Doja Cat, Yungblud and Zara Larsson, with more to come.

The 2020 MTV EMAs take place during a livestreamed ceremony on 8 November.