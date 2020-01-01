Judge denies R. Kelly's request for hearing after jailhouse beating

A judge has denied R. Kelly's request for a hearing after the singer was allegedly beaten in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center in August.

Kelly's lawyers had pushed for early release and an "evidentiary hearing" following the beating, which apparently left the singer with "significant physical and psychological injuries".

However, U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber ruled that the "concerning" incident "does not warrant immediate release".

“This single isolated incident does not suggest that the Bureau of Prisons is incapable of safely housing Mr. Kelly," he added in his ruling.

Judge Leinenweber also wrote that Jeremiah Farmer - the inmate allegedly responsible for beating Kelly - has since been transferred to a different facility.

“In any event, release from custody is not the appropriate remedy for such a wrong,” he continued. "If Mr. Kelly wishes to challenge the conditions of his confinement or the MCC’s ability to protect him, he can bring those claims in a separate civil action following proper exhaustion of administrative remedies."

The 53-year-old singer is currently awaiting trials in Illinois and New York on charges including sex-trafficking and child pornography, with Leinenweber adding that the courts still consider the disgraced star a flight risk and a danger to the community.

“Mr. Kelly has not demonstrated a change in circumstances that alters the court’s previous conclusion that pretrial detention is necessary,” he concluded.