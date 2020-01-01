NEWS Eddie Van Halen guitars to go under the hammer Newsdesk Share with :





The Van Halen axe-slayer's 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar with red, white and black stripes on the body and a second EVH, both of which the ‘Jump’ hitmaker partly designed, will be sold as part of the upcoming 'Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll' auction in December.



Both instruments are estimated to fetch anywhere between £31,000 to £62,000 ($40,000 to $80,000).

Darren Julien, the CEO of Julien’s Auctions, commented: “We are honoured to include at this event two iconic guitars from his brilliant and blazing career as one of rock’s greatest and most gifted guitar heroes.”



The auction was announced prior to Eddie's passing earlier this month, following a "long and arduous battle" with tongue cancer.



The extensive sale will include 700 artefacts and memorabilia from music legends such as Kurt Cobain, Prince, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Johnny Cash, Jim Morrison, David Bowie, Guns N’ Roses, Bob Marley, Elton John, Whitney Houston and many more.



The auction takes place in Beverly Hills and online on December 4 and December 5 via www.juliensauctions.com.

Meanwhile, Jack White recently used the cobalt blue guitar Eddie had designed for him during a tribute to the late rocker on ‘Saturday Night Live’.



The former White Stripes musician ditched his own guitar in favour of the custom-made instrument to perform his song ‘Lazaretto'.



Just before 'SNL' went on air, Jack revealed his tribute plans on Instagram.



He wrote: "i thought it could be a nice gesture for me to use this blue eddie van halen model guitar for one of the songs tonight on SNL. the guitar was designed by eddie (with a few customizations i had added). eddie was very kind to me and saw to it that this guitar was made for me to my specs. i wont even insult the man’s talent by trying to play one of his songs tonight. thanks again eddie for this guitar and rest in peace sir (sic)."